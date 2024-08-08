Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

