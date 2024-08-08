TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.84. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.