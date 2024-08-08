The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $141.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.94.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
CLX opened at $143.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
