The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

