The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 270.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 615,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $10,242,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 219,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GBX opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Report on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.