The Home Depot, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.59. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.78 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $342.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $339.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

