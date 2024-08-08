The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Oppenheimer

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

