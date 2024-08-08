The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

TJX stock opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $115.35. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

