The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.