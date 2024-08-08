Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,000. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $158.94 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

