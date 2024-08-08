Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 7,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,513,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,781.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $352,110.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $239,700.00.
- On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00.
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $206,625.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $106,485.00.
- On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.
Tile Shop Stock Down 2.4 %
TTSH stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
