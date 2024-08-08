Tim Weller Acquires 1,062 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £169.92 ($217.15).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 4th, Tim Weller purchased 1,228 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £171.92 ($219.71).

On Friday, May 10th, Tim Weller acquired 1,217 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £170.38 ($217.74).

Capita Stock Performance

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 16.84 ($0.22) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £284.60 million, a PE ratio of -170.33, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 23.20 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.00) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

