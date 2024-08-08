TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $425.27, but opened at $376.10. TopBuild shares last traded at $382.77, with a volume of 75,851 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.89.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $87,451,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.17 and its 200-day moving average is $408.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

