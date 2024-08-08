TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2,973.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of TowneBank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

About TowneBank



TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

