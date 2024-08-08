Traders Buy High Volume of Kenvue Call Options (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,742 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 15,332 call options.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.