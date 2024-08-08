Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TT opened at $323.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.11 and a 200-day moving average of $307.51. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $351.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,438 shares of company stock worth $13,623,337. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,032,000 after buying an additional 174,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $655,804,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,655,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,766,000 after purchasing an additional 243,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

