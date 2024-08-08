Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Declares GBX 1.83 Dividend

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 156.90 ($2.01) on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 127.10 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 173 ($2.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,052.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.29.

Several research analysts have commented on BBOX shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 185 ($2.36).

In other news, insider Alastair Hughes bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £50,601 ($64,665.81). Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

