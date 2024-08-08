TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $102.83 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $102.83 million and $20.11 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,994,714 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,154,994,713.9052758 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08774744 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $20,027,861.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars.

