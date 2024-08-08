Truist Financial Cuts Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target to $16.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after buying an additional 81,021 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,347 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 86,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 159,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,540,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 450,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.