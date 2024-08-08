Truist Financial Lowers AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Price Target to $10.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.89 million, a PE ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 0.25. AerSale has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $16.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AerSale by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 828,836 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 377,397 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AerSale by 27.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AerSale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 63,615 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AerSale by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

