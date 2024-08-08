Truist Financial Lowers AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Price Target to $10.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s current price.
AerSale Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.89 million, a PE ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 0.25. AerSale has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $16.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AerSale
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.