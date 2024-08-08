Truist Financial Trims Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Target Price to $17.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Triumph Group Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of TGI opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,587,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 300,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

