Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Down 6.1 %

About Trulieve Cannabis

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

