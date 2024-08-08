Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick John Finn Sells 2,885 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $115,198.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,297.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $124,960.34.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 476 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $22,848.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

