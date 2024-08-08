Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Dennis Cho Sells 709 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Dennis Cho sold 126 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $6,048.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $11,561.94.

On Friday, June 14th, Dennis Cho sold 95 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $4,848.80.

On Thursday, June 6th, Dennis Cho sold 276 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $14,167.08.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,086,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,116,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.