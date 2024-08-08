Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 1,137 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Paula Green sold 322 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $15,456.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $14,674.77.

On Thursday, June 6th, Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TWST opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

