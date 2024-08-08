UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $49.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.61.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

