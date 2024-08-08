UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 10,115 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $940,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,975,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 124 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $11,812.24.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $680,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $704,138.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $162,780.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $176,106.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $91.73 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $105.21. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

