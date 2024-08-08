UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE UMH opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.33%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in UMH Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

