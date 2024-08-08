Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.2 %

UAA opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

