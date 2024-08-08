UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock Holdings Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 292.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 141.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at $166,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in UniFirst by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF opened at $181.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.14. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $197.88.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNF shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,491,971.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,639.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,491,971.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,639.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,490 shares of company stock worth $4,668,295 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

