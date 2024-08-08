Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE UVE opened at $18.47 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,914,817.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,914,817.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,018,531 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,737,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $6,387,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance



Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.



