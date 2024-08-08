Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Upstart from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $53.60.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $30,424.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,490.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $26,378,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,533. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3,532.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 320,663 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Upstart by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 805.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

