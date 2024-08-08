Usman Nabi Sells 21,155 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Usman Nabi sold 21,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($16.68), for a total value of £276,072.75 ($352,808.63).
Vistry Group Stock Performance
LON VTY opened at GBX 1,289 ($16.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,275.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,176.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,014.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 668 ($8.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,404 ($17.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
