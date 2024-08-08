V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. V.F. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

