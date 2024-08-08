V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $9.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,212,000 after buying an additional 1,344,849 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,059,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

