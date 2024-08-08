Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.63 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

