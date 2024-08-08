Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $85.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

