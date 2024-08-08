Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.25.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of VET opened at C$13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$21.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.50.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

