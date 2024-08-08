Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$21.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.70%.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.