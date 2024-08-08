Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 202,766 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock worth $115,378,949. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRT opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

