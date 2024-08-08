Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Viper Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM
Viper Energy Price Performance
Shares of VNOM opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Viper Energy has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.
Viper Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the second quarter worth $470,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Viper Energy by 26.5% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 776,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,153,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the second quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,756,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viper Energy Company Profile
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viper Energy
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Shopify Stock Fires a Strong Buy Signal After Robust Results
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Cathie Wood’s Favorite Dips: Recent Stock Buys Revealed
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Celsius Stock Defies Market Sell-Off with More Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.