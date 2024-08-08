Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Viper Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Viper Energy has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the second quarter worth $470,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Viper Energy by 26.5% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 776,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,153,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the second quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,756,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

