Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

SPCE stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($11.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -18.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 562,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 194,675 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 304,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

