Vista Outdoor Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:VSTO)

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.