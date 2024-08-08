Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 1554556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 417.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 13.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.