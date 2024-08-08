Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

