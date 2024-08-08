Vow 24 Hour Volume Tops $438,281.91 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $121.68 million and $438,281.91 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vow has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

