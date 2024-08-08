Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:VMC opened at $241.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.91.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

