Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

NYSE DIS opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

