Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.42% from the company’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 742,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 148,434 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

