Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

